Expand / Collapse search

Banfield murder trial LIVE UPDATES: Defense expected to wrap up testimony

By
Published  January 23, 2026 9:14am EST
News
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Court resumes Friday in the Brendan Banfield murder trial in Fairfax County, where the defense is expected to conclude witness testimony.

What we know:

On Thursday, defense attorneys focused on what they described as a rift within the Fairfax County Police Department over early theories in the case. 

Several detectives took the stand as the defense attempted to show jurors there was disagreement within the department about how the investigation unfolded and that some officers were transferred after questioning the direction of the case.

READ MORE: Blood evidence, bodycam audio, and the defense strategy in the Banfield trial

Brendan Banfield murder trial: Defense highlights disputes over homicide investigation on Day 7

Brendan Banfield murder trial: Defense highlights disputes over homicide investigation on Day 7

Day seven of the Brendan Banfield murder trial wrapped up on Thursday in Fairfax County. The defense put forward concerns about how the homicide investigation was conducted. FOX 5's Bob Barnard reports.

Banfield is accused of conspiring with his family’s au pair to kill his wife and a man allegedly lured to the home to be framed for the crime.

The defense is expected to conclude witness testimony Friday before the trial moves toward closing arguments.

READ MORE: Banfield murder trial LIVE UPDATES: Homicide detective says supervisors pushed catfish theory

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.

NewsFairfax CountyCrime in the DMVTop Stories