Banfield murder trial LIVE UPDATES: Defense expected to wrap up testimony

Court resumes Friday in the Brendan Banfield murder trial in Fairfax County, where the defense is expected to conclude witness testimony.

What we know:

On Thursday, defense attorneys focused on what they described as a rift within the Fairfax County Police Department over early theories in the case.

Several detectives took the stand as the defense attempted to show jurors there was disagreement within the department about how the investigation unfolded and that some officers were transferred after questioning the direction of the case.

Banfield is accused of conspiring with his family’s au pair to kill his wife and a man allegedly lured to the home to be framed for the crime.

The defense is expected to conclude witness testimony Friday before the trial moves toward closing arguments.

