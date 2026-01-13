BANFIELD TRIAL LIVE UPDATES: Au pair cross-examined in Banfield murder trial

The murder trial of Brendan Banfield is now underway in Fairfax County. Banfield is accused of murdering his wife and another man — all amid an alleged affair with the family’s au pair.

Find live updates below.

11:10 a.m. - Juliana's letters

Cross-examination this morning from the defense has centered on Juliana Magalhães letters from jail.

In those letters, she talks about her depression, about feeling isolated from her family, and saying she would do anything for Brendan Banfield.

10:30 a.m. - Au pair cross-examined

Magalhães is being cross-examined this morning by the defense.

She was arrested in October 2023 and pleaded guilty one year later. She said she felt guilt and shame, but she was worried that she'd lose her lawyer and financial support from Brendan Banfield and his family.

