BANFIELD TRIAL LIVE UPDATES: Au pair cross-examined in Banfield murder trial

By Vernon Miles
Updated  January 14, 2026 11:22am EST
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The murder trial of Brendan Banfield is now underway in Fairfax County. Banfield is accused of murdering his wife and another man — all amid an alleged affair with the family’s au pair.

Brendan Banfield murder trial: Au pair testimony resumes Wed.

The Brendan Banfield murder trial heard dramatic testimony from a key prosecution witness on Wednesday who described what investigators call a yearlong plot to kill two people. Juliana Magalhães, the family’s former au pair, returns to the stand Wednesday. 

11:10 a.m.  - Juliana's letters

Cross-examination this morning from the defense has centered on Juliana Magalhães letters from jail.

In those letters, she talks about her depression, about feeling isolated from her family, and saying she would do anything for Brendan Banfield.

10:30 a.m.  - Au pair cross-examined

Magalhães is being cross-examined this morning by the defense.

She was arrested in October 2023 and pleaded guilty one year later. She said she felt guilt and shame, but she was worried that she'd lose her lawyer and financial support from Brendan Banfield and his family.

Here's what happened on the first day of witness testimony. 

