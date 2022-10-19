Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered

Police are offering an $8,000 award for information leading to the arrest of the man who brutally murdered a Baltimore man at a light rail stop two years ago.

Detectives are still looking for the gunman who killed 41-year-old Daniel Brewer on Oct. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the light rail stop.

The video shows the masked suspect walking up to Brewer on the station platform and suddenly pulling out a gun. Police have not revealed any potential motive.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Baltimore Police said they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family.

There is an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

