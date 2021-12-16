Baltimore police officer in critical condition after shot in ambush-style attack

A police officer was shot in an ambush-style attack early Thursday morning while sitting in a patrol vehicle in Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood.

The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue.

Police officials say the officer was on duty and in a parked cruiser when an armed person approach from the rear and fired into the vehicle. The officer was struck by the gunfire and drove a short distance before crashing.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma and remains there in critical condition.