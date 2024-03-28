Baltimore Orioles hold moment of silence honoring victims of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

The Baltimore Orioles will hold a moment of silence before Thursday’s season opener to honor the victims, families, and first responders of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

"The Orioles will hold a special moment of silence following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, honoring the victims and their families and sharing an appreciation for our city’s brave first responders who immediately stepped into action," the team posted on their website.

The Orioles canceled a workout and rally for fans that had been planned for Tuesday night in light of the bridge collapse.

"Baltimore, we’re a tight-knit and resilient community," the team posted on X on Tuesday. "Together we will get through this."

The team will host the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.