Expand / Collapse search

Baltimore Orioles hold moment of silence honoring victims of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

By
Updated  March 28, 2024 8:40am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

NTSB details preliminary timeline before cargo ship crashed into Baltimore’s Key Bridge

The National Transportation Safety Board detailed a preliminary timeline of what happened leading up to cargo vessel Dali’s crash into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge which sent the span collapsing into the water.

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles will hold a moment of silence before Thursday’s season opener to honor the victims, families, and first responders of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

"The Orioles will hold a special moment of silence following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, honoring the victims and their families and sharing an appreciation for our city’s brave first responders who immediately stepped into action," the team posted on their website.

READ MORE: Baltimore bridge collapse: Brawner Builders says company 'in mourning' over loss of work crew

The Orioles canceled a workout and rally for fans that had been planned for Tuesday night in light of the bridge collapse.

"Baltimore, we’re a tight-knit and resilient community," the team posted on X on Tuesday. "Together we will get through this."

The team will host the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.