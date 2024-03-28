Baltimore bridge collapse: Brawner Builders says company 'in mourning' over loss of work crew

The owner of Brawner Builders said the company is "in mourning" over the loss of employees who were working on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed early Tuesday after a container ship lost power and rammed into one of its support pillars.

The company issued a statement Wednesday saying owner Jack Murphy and other company leaders have met with all the families of those who perished.

"Our company is in mourning over the loss of these fine people," the company’s statement said. "But of course, our sense of loss cannot in any way compare to what their families are feeling."

READ MORE: Baltimore bridge collapse: 2 victims recovered, 4 others still missing

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Images from SKYFOX show what remains of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after a cargo ship lost power and rammed into it causing it to collapse on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

At least eight people went into the water after the massive cargo ship Dali hit the bridge and brought it down early Tuesday. Two were rescued immediately but the others, who were part of the Brawner Builders construction crew that had been filling potholes on the bridge, went missing.

On Wednesday, authorities recovered the bodies of two of those workers. Officials say 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, who was from Mexico and living in Baltimore, and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, who was from Guatemala and living in Dundalk, were recovered from a red pickup truck that was submerged in about 25 feet of water near the middle span of the bridge.

Authorities believe other vehicles with victims inside have been covered in material from the collapsed bridge. Divers are expected to resume the search once the debris is cleared. The victims were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

READ MORE: Father of 3 was one of the Key Bridge collapse victims, organization says

The collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge is diverting shipping and trucking around one of the busiest ports on America’s East Coast, creating delays and raising costs in the latest disruption to global supply chains.

Officials are continuing their investigation into what happened while working to reopen the channel as quickly and safely as possible.

Full Statement from Brawner Builders:

"This is a very sad time for Brawner Builders.

At 1:40 AM on March 26, 2024 a massive container ship struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor causing its sudden collapse.

A Brawner Builders work crew was doing bridge maintenance work on the surface of the bridge at that time.

I, Jack Murphy, the owner of Brawner Builders, and other senior personnel have met with each and every family of our very valued and loved employees who have perished in this tragedy.

Highway workers are engaged in one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States and yet they go out every day on our highways to make things better for everyone.

Safety has always been a prime consideration for our workers, and we have always taken every step necessary to provide safety for our workers in this dangerous occupation.

Typically, this includes what you are familiar with, cones, signs, lights, and barriers and everything you see on the highways to protect our workers as they do their jobs.

Unfortunately, this tragic event was completely unforeseen and was not something that we could imagine would happen.

Our company is in mourning over the loss of these fine people. But of course, our sense of loss cannot in any way compare to what their families are feeling.

As to the one individual who was hospitalized, we pray for a full recovery. For those who have perished in this tragedy our prayers are with them and their families."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.