Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse: Singapore ship operator, employee charged in deadly crash

The Brief U.S. prosecutors indicted Synergy Marine and Synergy Maritime in the Key Bridge collapse. Prosecutors also charged Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, the Dali’s technical superintendent. The companies and Nair face conspiracy, hazardous‑condition reporting, obstruction and false‑statement charges.



The Singapore‑based operator of the cargo ship that struck Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge causing the span to collapse and killing six workers has been indicted along with a senior employee, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

What we know:

The indictment names Synergy Marine Pte. Ltd. of Singapore and Synergy Maritime Pte. Ltd. of Chennai, India.

Prosecutors also charged Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, 47, an Indian national who served as the Dali’s technical superintendent.

The companies and Nair are charged with conspiracy, willfully failing to immediately notify the U.S. Coast Guard of a hazardous condition, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements.

An FBI investigation focused on the ship’s operations and whether the crew knew of critical systems problems before leaving port.

The National Transportation Safety Board found last year that two electrical blackouts, one caused by a loose wire and another by a fuel‑pump issue, disabled the Dali’s controls before it struck the bridge.

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The indictment follows an agreement in principle announced in April between the State of Maryland, Synergy Marine and Grace Ocean Private Limited, the ship’s owner.

The lawsuit alleged the crash stemmed from negligence, mismanagement and the reckless operation of a vessel that was not seaworthy and should not have left port.

SKYFOX images show the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge as crews work to clear debris from the collapse site on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Plaintiffs include the families of the six workers who died, cargo owners and local governments seeking compensation for economic losses. Settlement details have not been released, and parts of the case remain unresolved.

The state sought damages for the destruction of the bridge, environmental harm to the Patapsco River, lost revenue and broader economic impacts.

The settlement does not resolve any claims Maryland has against the shipbuilder, Hyundai, according to the attorney general’s office.

If convicted, Synergy faces up to five years of probation for each felony count and a fine of up to twice the gross gain or loss tied to the allision.

Nair faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for conspiracy; six years for each Ports and Waterways Safety Act violation; 10 years for each count of misconduct or neglect of ship officers; and five years for each obstruction and false statement count.

The disaster occurred on March 26, 2024, when the cargo ship M/V Dali lost steering after a power failure and crashed into the bridge. Six road‑crew workers filling potholes during an overnight shift fell to their deaths when the span collapsed.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has estimated the cost of a replacement bridge at between $4.3 billion and $5.2 billion, with traffic expected to resume in late 2030.

The collapse halted shipping at the Port of Baltimore, disrupted thousands of jobs, rerouted traffic and triggered economic ripple effects across the state. The bridge, a longstanding Baltimore landmark, had served as a key route allowing drivers to bypass downtown.

RELATED: NTSB says Baltimore Key Bridge collapse was 'entirely preventable'

What they're saying:

In response to the settlement, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said, "The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sent shockwaves through Maryland and caused damages on a scale this State had never seen."

He added that the agreement "reflects the full measure of accountability we were able to secure from the vessel interests."