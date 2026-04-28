Maryland to replace contractor on Key Bridge rebuild project

The Brief The Maryland Transportation Authority will seek a new contractor for the next phase of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild, officials announced Tuesday. The decision follows failed negotiations with Kiewit Infrastructure Co. over Phase 2 costs. Officials said the change will not halt progress, with Kiewit continuing Phase 1 work through at least year’s end, including design, pile driving and a temporary trestle.



The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will seek a new contractor for the next phase of the Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction after determining that the current firm’s proposal was too costly, officials announced Tuesday.

The decision comes after negotiations with Kiewit Infrastructure Co. over Phase 2 construction failed to produce an agreement that met the state’s financial expectations.

State leaders said in the announcement that the company’s proposal significantly exceeded independent cost estimates, prompting a shift in strategy aimed at protecting taxpayers.

What they're saying:

"From the moment the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, I have been unequivocal: we will rebuild this bridge safely, quickly and cost-efficiently. And we will never settle for less," Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said the MDTA will work closely with federal partners to keep the project moving forward.

A Maryland Transportation Authority patrol boat makes a pass in the waters of the Patapco river near where crews were getting ready to conduct a controlled demolition of a section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the Dali container ship in Expand

"The MDTA will continue to work in lockstep with the Federal Highway Administration to ensure the Key Bridge is rebuilt as quickly and as cost effectively as possible while keeping safety the priority," she said. "That is what Marylanders demand, and that is what Marylanders deserve."

Maryland House Republicans respond

The other side:

Several Maryland House Republicans criticized the Moore administration’s handling of the bridge reconstruction following the decision to terminate its contract with Kiewit Infrastructure Co. on Tuesday.

"The Moore administration is trying to couch this action as one to protect taxpayers from soaring costs," House Minority Leader Jason Buckel said in a statement. "The reality is the policies of the Moore administration have directly influenced the staggering costs of this project. It has been a bungled mess since day one."

"This alleged off-ramp will prove to be an on-ramp for more delays and excuses from the Moore administration," House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy added in a statement of his own.

6 construction workers killed

The backstory:

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship – the Dali – after the vessel lost power on the morning of March 26, 2024.

Six construction workers were killed, and the Port of Baltimore was shut down for nearly three months.

Last year, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) pinpointed the cause of the power outage: an electrical terminal block that was not properly connected.

The Board also said that the workers may have had time to escape if there had been a proper warning system. Additionally, the Key Bridge’s safety barriers, known as "dolphins" that protect its pilings, were reportedly far too small.

What's next:

State officials added that the change will not halt progress on the project.

Kiewit will continue its Phase 1 responsibilities, which include design work, foundation pile driving and construction of a temporary trestle. That work is expected to continue through at least the end of the year, officials said.

The state plans to open a new procurement process for Phase 2 construction, with an industry forum scheduled for May to outline next steps and attract competitive bids.