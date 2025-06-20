Expand / Collapse search

Baltimore deputy charged with sexual abuse of a minor

By Miracle Gross
Published  June 20, 2025 5:03pm EDT
The Brief

    • Jonathan Koritzer, a former deputy with the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Friday in Baltimore County.
    • He is accused of sexually abusing a minor over a two-year span and sharing inappropriate messages and images.
    • Koritzer is currently being held without bond as the investigation continues.

BALTIMORE, M.D. - Jonathan Koritzer, 35, a former deputy with the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Friday by Baltimore County police on charges of sexual abuse of a minor. 

What we know:

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit initiated the investigation after receiving a report of an inappropriate relationship between Koritzer and a minor, officials said. 

Koritzer is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center as the investigation proceeds. 

The Source: This story includes information from Baltimore County Police Department. 

