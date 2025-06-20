Baltimore deputy charged with sexual abuse of a minor
BALTIMORE, M.D. - Jonathan Koritzer, 35, a former deputy with the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Friday by Baltimore County police on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.
What we know:
The Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit initiated the investigation after receiving a report of an inappropriate relationship between Koritzer and a minor, officials said.
Koritzer is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center as the investigation proceeds.
