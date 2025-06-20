Baltimore deputy charged with sexual abuse of a minor

article

The Brief Jonathan Koritzer, a former deputy with the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Friday in Baltimore County. He is accused of sexually abusing a minor over a two-year span and sharing inappropriate messages and images. Koritzer is currently being held without bond as the investigation continues.



Jonathan Koritzer, 35, a former deputy with the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Friday by Baltimore County police on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

What we know:

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit initiated the investigation after receiving a report of an inappropriate relationship between Koritzer and a minor, officials said.

Koritzer is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center as the investigation proceeds.