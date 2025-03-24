Baltimore County priest arrested on child sex abuse charges

article

The Baltimore County Police Department says a Towson priest has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions.

What we know:

Police say 62-year-old William "Father Bill" Mannion was taken into custody on March 24 in connection to past sexual abuse of a minor.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit were made aware of the abuse in October 2023 and began investigating.

According to the survivor, the incidents occurred from approximately 1991 through 1994 in the 600 block of St. Agnes Lane, in the area of St. Agnes Catholic Church and schools.

Mannion was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse and multiple sex offenses.

More Victims Possible:

Detectives believe there may be more victims of Mannion’s abuse and urge them to come forward.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.