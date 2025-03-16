Baltimore County police officer recovering after shooting outside precinct

article

A Baltimore County police officer who was shot in the line of duty outside the Wilkens Precinct on Thursday has been released from the hospital, officials confirmed Sunday.

Baltimore police officer released from hospital

The officer, who was seriously injured when an armed suspect opened fire in the precinct parking lot, was discharged from the University of Maryland Medical Center’s R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Fellow officers, family members, and medical staff were by his side as he left the hospital.

Gunman opens fire at Baltiore Police precinct

The backstory:

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on March 13, when a man approached an officer in the parking lot of the Wilkens Precinct.

As the two spoke, the suspect suddenly pulled out a handgun and began firing. A second officer, standing outside his vehicle, was struck during the gunfire.

Officers on the scene returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times in the lower body.

The injured officer and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital, where the officer underwent emergency surgery.

Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief at the Shock Trauma Center, said the officer remained in guarded condition following surgery but was closely monitored.

The suspect was listed in critical but stable condition.

Shooting investigation ongoing

Authorities have identified the officers who discharged their weapons as Officer Smith, a 25-year veteran, and Officer Wright, who has served for two years. Per department protocol, both officers have been placed on administrative leave as detectives with the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit continue their investigation.

Charges against the suspect are pending, though police have not yet released his identity.

The Baltimore County Police Department has asked the public to keep the recovering officer in their thoughts and to come forward with any information related to the case.