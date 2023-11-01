Baltimore County man shoots into victims vehicle during road rage altercation on I-695

Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore County man early Wednesday morning following a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Keith Felton of Gwynn Oak, Maryland. Felton is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other firearm-related charges.

Police responded to the area of eastbound Interstate 695 at Exit 3 on Ritchie Highway, for the report of a road rage incident with shots fired. Upon arrival, troopers located the male victim, who was pulled over on the left shoulder with a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim’s vehicle and Felton's vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, were both traveling eastbound on I-695 when Felton cut off the victim. The victim told troopers that an argument ensued, at which point, Felton pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and shot the victim and the vehicle.

Police say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

