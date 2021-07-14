Baltimore cop charged with murder in death of 15-year-old stepson

A Baltimore police officer has been charged with murder in the death of his 15-year-old stepson who was found dead in Anne Arundel County last week following a child custody dispute.

According to online documents, 34-year-old Eric Glen Banks Jr. has been charged with first and second degree murder and child abuse in connection with the death of the teen.

Officials say they responded to the 1400 block of Stony Point Way in Curtis Bay just before 5 p.m. on July 6.

The boy's mother was picking up the son and was told by the stepfather that that teen had left the residence leaving his belongings behind, according to police. Officials say the mother called police who conducted a welfare check and found the boy unresponsive in an upstairs room of the home.

Banks Jr., the stepfather and a member of the Baltimore Police Department, became combative at the scene and tried to disarm an officer, authorities say. He was arrested and also faces charges including assault and reckless endangerment.

The 15-year-old was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police plan to hold a press conference Wednesday regarding the case.