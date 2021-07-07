15-year-old dead after found unresponsive by police responding to child custody dispute
CURTIS BAY, Md. - Authorities say a 15-year-old is dead after being found unresponsive by officers who were responding to a child custody dispute in Anne Arundel County.
Officials say they responded to the 1400 block of Stony Point Way in Curtis Bay just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The unresponsive 15-year-old was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police say the call was for a child custody dispute and that the cause and manner of death are pending examination by the medical examiner.
The investigation is continuing at this time.