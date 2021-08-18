Baltimore among canceled Garth Brooks tour dates

County star Garth Brooks has canceled five upcoming tour dates – and one of them is Baltimore.

Brooks was slated to perform at M&T Bank Stadium in Charm City on Oct. 2.

The singer said he initially announced the five-city tour when it appeared the COVID-19 pandemic was receding.

During the latter half of the summer, however, the virus has soared with the arrival of the super-contagious Delta variant, especially among the unvaccinated. 60% of Maryland’s population is reportedly vaccinated. Over 65% of Baltimore residents have received at least one shot.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part," Brooks said in a statement.

The other cancelations include Cincinnati, Boston, Charlotte and Nashville.

