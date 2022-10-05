Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet.

FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school.

The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a headlock.

A Metropolitan Police Department incident report states that the adult "engaged in conduct which caused a grave risk of bodily injury" to the student.

In a statement, D.C. Public Schools said it is "committed to fostering a safe and nurturing environment conducive to the learning and success of all students."

"At one of our schools, an interaction between a staff member and a student took place where the individual engaged in conduct that does not meet standards and expectations of DCPS staff toward the student," the statement reads. "While we cannot discuss personnel matters, the school took immediate steps to report the incident to the appropriate DCPS departments for further investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.






