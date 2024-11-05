Are ballot selfies legal? Here's a state-by-state guide for 2024 election

The Brief Depending on which state you vote in, ballot selfies may or may not be allowed. Here is a look at which states say it’s OK to take a photo with your ballot, which states say they are absolutely prohibited and which states have rules depending on the situation.



Ballot selfies have become the internet’s evidence of doing one’s due diligence and participating in state and national elections.

But some states find them more acceptable than others.

Here’s a look at which states say it’s OK to take a photo with your ballot, which states say it’s absolutely not OK, and which states have varying rules.

Alabama: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Alabama per code section 17-9-50-1.

Alaska: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed in Alaska, according to Ballotpedia.

Arizona: Yes. It is legal to take a selfie with your ballot from home, however, you are not allowed to take any photos or videos inside a voting location, according to the state secretary’s office website.

Arkansas: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Arkansas, however, if a voter decided to take a photo and expose information that is on their ballot, they must be liable for doing so, according to the state secretary’s office.

California: Yes. Ballot selfies have been legal in California since January 2017.

Colorado: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Colorado. There may be restrictions set in place by clerks at specific locations that may prevent some people from taking selfies with their ballots, but they are legal for the most part.

Connecticut: Yes. Ballot selfies are allowed in Connecticut.

Delaware: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Delaware.

Florida: Yes and no. State statute 102.031(5) states that "no photography is permitted in the polling room or early voting area," however, a voter can take a photo of their own ballot if they wish.

Georgia: No. It is not legal to take photos with ballots, and this includes absentee ballots. The reason for this is to prevent vote buying, according to the state secretary website.

Hawaii: Yes. Ballot selfies are allowed to take photos with their ballot.

Idaho: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Idaho, however, they are discouraged to protect a voter’s right to a secret ballot, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Illinois: No. Ballot selfies are not legal inIllinois, per code 10 ILCS 5/29-9.

Indiana: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Indiana. The law prohibiting ballot selfies was found unconstitutional about seven years ago and can’t be enforced, according to the Indiana state secretary’s office.

Iowa: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Iowa.

Kansas: Yes. Ballot selfies are technically legal in Kansas but voters should not reveal their ballot information or the ballot information of others.

Kentucky: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Kentucky but officials advise voters from inadvertently showing the identity of other voters or other voters’ ballots.

Louisiana: No. Technically, individuals are not allowed to take a photo of their own marked ballot, according to the secretary of state.

Maine: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Maine. A person is allowed to take videos and photos away from other voters "except that a person may take a still photograph that depicts only the person taking the photograph."

Maryland: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed in Maryland. Voters are allowed to take selfies outside of polling areas of early voting centers, according to the state elections website.

Massachusetts: Yes and no. While there is a state law that prohibits a person from displaying their own ballot, or the ballot of another person, a recent decision from out of New Hampshire could make it difficult for courts in Massachusetts to enforce its own state law, according to the state secretary office.

Michigan: Yes. Ballot selfies are allowed in Michigan but voters can only take photos of their own and only while in the voting booth.

Minnesota: Yes. Ballot selfies are technically legal in Minnesota but they are strongly advised against. Officials discourage voters from taking photos due to privacy reasons.

Mississippi: No. Ballot selfies are not legal in Mississippi.

Missouri: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed in Missouri.

Montana: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal, however, a voter may not show the contents of their ballot or anyone else’s ballot once it has been marked.

Nebraska: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Nebraska and have been since 2016.

Nevada: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed in Nevada. The only cameras allowed inside polling places are news media.

New Hampshire: Yes. Ballot selfies are allowed in New Hampshire.

New Jersey: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed, according to 2020 reports. FOX has reached out to the secretary of state’s office for confirmation.

New Mexico: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in New Mexico, according to a 2020 report from KOAT 7 News. FOX has reached out to the secretary of state’s office for updated confirmation.

New York: Yes and no. Voters are not allowed to take photos with ballots that are completed but it’s OK to take photos with blank ballots. Photos are not permitted at actual polling locations unless they are being taken by the media.

North Carolina: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed in North Carolina.

North Dakota: Yes. Ballot selfies are allowed, according to Ballotpedia.

Ohio: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed, according to Ballotpedia.

Oklahoma: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Oklahoma but voters cannot expose other people’s ballots in photos or video.

Oregon: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Oregon.

Pennsylvania: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Pennsylvania but election officials caution voters to not disclose any ballot information. It is recommended that voters wait until they leave the polling place to take a photo and post a selfie.

Rhode Island: Yes. Ballot selfies are allowed in Rhode Island however, taking images of another person’s ballot is not allowed.

South Carolina: No. Ballot selfies are illegal, according to The State newspaper.

South Dakota: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed in South Dakota. Voters are not allowed to publicize an official ballot or any other person’s ballot information.

Tennessee: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed in Tennessee. Tennessee Cod 2-7-142 prohibits voters from taking any photos or videos (this includes selfies) inside polling locations.

Texas: No. Ballot selfies are not allowed in Texas. Voters can’t use electronic devices within 100 feet of a polling location, and that includes selfies, the state secretary said.

Utah: Yes. Ballot selfies are allowed, according to Ballotpedia.

Vermont: Yes. Ballot selfies are allowed in Vermont.

Virginia: Yes. Ballot selfies are legal in Virginia.

Washington: Yes. Ballot selfies are technically legal but it is illegal to view another voter’s ballot or reveal another voter’s ballot information, according to The News Tribune.

West Virginia: Yes. Ballot selfies are technically allowed, however, voters are not allowed to take photos while inside a voting booth or at polling locations. Voters can take photos after leaving a polling location but should not show images of any other people.

Wisconsin: Yes and no. Technically, ballot selfies are not illegal, however, voters are not allowed to share images of their marked ballots.

Wyoming: Yes. ballot selfies are allowed, according to Ballotpedia.