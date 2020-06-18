Chuck Brown Foundation helping struggling Go-Go bands during pandemic

The late Godfather of Go-Go Chuck Brown was instrumental in bringing the Go-Go music genre of undeniable kango beats to the District back in the early 70’s.

Just this year, Go-Go was declared the official music of DC, but many of the bands who bring the funky beats to life are struggling because they have not been able to perform during the pandemic.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Some of the bands hit the hardest include Rare Essence, Backyard Band, EU, Serious Company, amongst other loved bands.

Wiley Brown, the son of Chuck Brown and founder of The Chuck Brown Foundation, says they’re providing a safety net for those people within the community by launching a ‘Go-Go Relief Campaign.'

RELATED: Two complete strangers joyfully dancing outside the Metro PCS reinforce that Go-Go is here to stay

“With the help of the fans and you know, everyone involved, we'll be collecting donations in order to disperse the money into those different bands,” Wiley tells FOX 5's Shawn Yancy.

Advertisement

Fan and supporters can visit The Chuck Brown Foundation website to donate via CashApp.

