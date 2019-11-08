Backyard Band, EU featuring Sugar Bear to jumpstart Washington Wizards free concert series with 'Go-Go Night'
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - It’s going down at Capital One Arena tonight as the Washington Wizards face off the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 7 p.m. showdown!
Following the game, fans who purchased a game ticket can attend the Capital City Go-Go free postgame concert that will feature Backyard Band, EU featuring Sugar Bear, Black Indian and DJ Flexx.
The friday night concert series will close out on March 6 when the Wizards face the Atlanta Hawks on pride night.
Game tickets start at just $21 and for more information people can call 202-661-5050.