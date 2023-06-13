Baby K, 2 other teens indicted on murder charges in attempted school bus shooting

Baby K and two other teens were indicted on sixteen charges including first and second-degree attempted murder, assault, and more Tuesday inside a Prince George’s County courtroom.

This is a case that shocked the community after a manhunt was launched to find the 15-year-old accused of attempted murder on a Prince George's County school bus.

Although Baby K's accomplices are 14 and 15 years old, all three teenagers have been charged as adults. Since there is a possibility a judge could decide to try them as juveniles, FOX 5 is not currently revealing the three teens' names.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during a press conference Tuesday that she plans to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

"I really want to reiterate, we are not playing!" she said. "This is not a game. Our job is to ensure that our community is safe, that people can really live their lives, young people can go to school, get their education, without the fear of someone pointing a gun at them."

Baby K is accused of trying to shoot the victim, in this case, three times — but as FOX 5 previously reported — that gun jammed.

This indictment also includes assaults against the school bus driver and an aide on board.

The State's Attorney's Office is also working on a case against a fourth suspect — a 14-year-old girl who allegedly set up the attack — but she has not been indicted just yet.

"So that's what young people need to understand, you don't have to be the one with the gun. You go somewhere, you know the person you're with intends to do harm, you're working in concert with that person, even if you don't have the gun, you can be charged too with attempted murder or in some cases, murder depending on what the outcomes were," Braveboy said.

Each of the charges carries the possibility of life in prison. Baby K and the other teens are currently being held in an Upper Marlboro Adult Detention Center without bond.

Sources previously confirmed Baby K is accused of murdering a woman in D.C. Braveboy says she's not sure how that will play out with this case.

The teens will be due back in court for a bond hearing in the coming weeks.