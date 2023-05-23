Teen girl facing charges in Prince George’s County student school bus attack

A 14-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with a horrifying attack on a student onboard a school bus in Prince George's County.

According to FOX 5's Shomari Stone, the teen girl was communicating with the alleged attackers before they boarded the bus on May 1 after the driver stopped to let a student off by Iverson Mall.

Police say three teenage suspects wearing masks and hoodies pushed their way past the bus aide and began attacking a 14-year-old student.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PGPDNEWS / @PGPDNews

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the boy's chest and pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed. The boy's mother spoke with FOX 5 after the attack and said her son was beaten and pistol-whipped during the assault.

A 14-year-old boy from Suitland and a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills were both charged in the alleged attack. They were charged as adults with attempted first and second-degree murder, assault, and additional charges. Officials are still searching for the third suspect.

The victim's mother said the teen girl set her son up by relaying messages about the location of the bus to the alleged attackers. The judge denied the girl bond.