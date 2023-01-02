Baby delivered in car with help of Montgomery County officials
article
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A baby was born on New Year's Day in a car on the Intercounty Connector with the help of Montgomery County officials.
A call for a medical emergency came in around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The baby was delivered prior to MCFRS' arrival and officials completed the delivery.
The two patients, mother and baby, were transported to the hospital.