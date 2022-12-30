Silver Spring rapper accused of human trafficking in Florida

A rapper from Silver Spring is behind bars in South Florida after being accused of human trafficking.

Investigators say Monriko Clements met a 23-year-old woman online and brought her to Florida to sell her body, so he could keep the money.

The alleged victim met Clements on social media. Soon after, he started advertising her services and setting up dates.

Police say the woman threw herself from a moving vehicle to get away from Clements.

He faces one count of human trafficking and one count of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution.

The Office of the State's Attorney in Miami-Dade County released the following statement on the arrest:

"I want to thank my amazing Human Trafficking Task Force Commander Daniel Mosquera and Unit prosecutors Brenda Mezick and Nicolas Chavez, Florida Highway Patrol Major Roger Reyes, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent-in-Charge Troy Walker, the United States Marshals Service, the Montgomery County Police Department and the Howard County Police Department in Maryland for, their assistance and collaboration in locating Monriko Clements in the State of Maryland and taking him into custody pursuant to our arrest warrant."