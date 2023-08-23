Autopsy results pending for man, woman found dead in Annandale apartment, Fairfax police say

Detectives in Fairfax are investigating what led to the deaths of two people found in an apartment Tuesday.

Just before 1:30 p.m. police announced that a death investigation was underway in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court in Annandale after they found a man and a woman dead inside.

Police say there is no apparent threat to public safety and that the scene is contained to the apartment.

Autopsies of the bodies are expected to be completed Wednesday and police say updates will be provided.