Authorities search for suspects accused of assaulting special police officer in DC

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding suspects in connection with the assault of an on-duty Special Police Officer in Southeast D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department officials released surveillance pictures showing one of the suspects.

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Investigators say on Friday, a group of Suspects entered a store along the 3000 block of Naylor Road. Once inside, police say, the group assaulted the officer while one of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects then fled the scene.

It's not clear what the suspects were doing inside the store, or what led up to the officer being assaulted.

Police have not released any details about the extent of the special officer's injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.