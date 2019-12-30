Authorities ID pilot killed in Prince George’s County small plane crash

Authorities have identified the pilot who was killed in a fiery small plane crash over the weekend in Prince George's County.

61-year-old Gordon Allen of the Bronx, New York died when his airplane crashed into the carport of a home on Chestnut Avenue in New Carrollton around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the plane took off from the College Park Airport just minutes prior to the crash.

Officials say the plane caught fire after crashing into a vehicle that was parked near the home.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported on the ground. More than a dozen homes lost power as a result of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.