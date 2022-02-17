Austin-based Tequila brand files lawsuit against Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Austin-based Tequila brand Tequila 512 is filing a lawsuit against Kendall Jenner's tequila company "for brazenly ripping 512 off and even getting Kendall's famous sister involved," according to a report from TMZ.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Kendall Jenner at the 818 Tequila booth during Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits TRADE DAY at the Grand Tasting hosted by Wine Spectator during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food F Expand

Tequila 512 claims the use of the area code in the name is an idea stolen straight from them, according to TMZ. 512 is the area code for Austin, and Jenner's brand is called 818 Tequila, which includes the area code for the San Fernando Valley.

The name is not the only reason the Austin company is suing — it also has the eerily similar packaging. TMZ reports, 512 claims the bottles are designed so similar that it's meant to confuse consumers.

Jenner's company started in 2021, while 512 was started in 2015.

TMZ says Kendall herself was not named as a defendant, only the company is being sued. A company rep says, "We are reviewing the complaint and believe the allegations are without merit."

The Austin-based tequila brand wants a judge to half the production and sales of 818 Tequila, and they also want the profits the company has made from it, according to TMZ.

