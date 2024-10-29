Au pair pleads guilty to manslaughter in Virginia double homicide

Juliana Peres Magalhães, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the February 24, 2023, shooting death of Joseph Ryan, 39, in Herndon, Virginia.

Ryan, a Springfield resident, was killed at the residence where Magalhães lived and worked as an au pair for Brendan and Christine Banfield.

Magalhães was arrested on October 19, 2023, and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. She has been in custody since her arrest. On September 16, 2024, a grand jury indicted Brendan Banfield, 39, on four counts of aggravated murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the deaths of Christine Banfield, 37, and Joseph Ryan.

READ MORE: Au pair charged with murder in Herndon double homicide: police

Authorities allege that the killings were part of a scheme between Magalhães and Brendan Banfield, who reportedly began a romantic relationship in August 2022. In the six months before the killings, Magalhães and Banfield traveled to New York City together and took romantic photos, according to Fairfax County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Clingan.

Magalhães faces up to 10 years for the manslaughter charge, with sentencing set for March 21, 2025. Banfield’s trial is scheduled for February 3, 2025. He faces a life sentence for the aggravated murder charges.

READ MORE: New 911 call released in Virginia double homicide that left wife dead