Attorneys general urge Biden to classify fentanyl as weapon of mass destruction
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A group of states are looking to have fentanyl classified as a weapon of mass destruction.
There are 18 attorneys general – including Virginia's and West Virginia's – who are calling on President
Biden to make the classification.
The move would allow other government agencies to be involved in tackling the problem.
According to the CDC, fentanyl is the number one killer of adults ages 18 to 45.