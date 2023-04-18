Attempted kidnapping of 16-year-old girl under investigation in Frederick County

Authorities are investigating an attempted kidnapping involving a 16-year-old girl in Frederick County.

Maryland State Police say the teen was walking along Knoxville Road in Brunswick around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she got into a vehicle with a stranger who offered her a ride.

The teen told police the driver made sexually explicit comments to her and attempted to lock the doors of the vehicle. The girl was able to escape and run home. The driver fled the area in the vehicle. The victim’s mother called police.

The suspect is described as an approximately 50-year-old man with a pale complexion and a possible speech impediment. He is 5-feet-7-inches to - 5-feet-9-inches tall with a medium to heavy frame. He is described as bald with brown eyes, a mustache and a mole on the right side of his face.

Investigators say he was driving a small black vehicle, possibly a minivan, at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.