4 teens charged in connection with armed carjacking in Prince George's County

Three 15-year-old boys and one 18-year-old male have been charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County.

A victim called 911 on Wednesday around 6:10 p.m. to report he had just been carjacked at gunpoint in the 8000 block of James Street in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

Officers observed the carjacked carnot far from the crime scene around 9:15 p.m. and attempted to conduct a stop. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was authorized which ended on Suitland Parkway.

All four occupants of the carjacked vehicle bailed out of the car. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspects. All four were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered near the arrest scene.

One of the 15-year-old suspects is charged with armed carjacking. The remaining three suspects are charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and handgun related offenses.

The 18-year-old suspect is Zaquan Graham of Landover. One of the juveniles is from D.C. and the two others are from Upper Marlboro. The 15-year-olds are charged as juveniles.

If anyone has information relevant to these cases, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.