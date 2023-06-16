Attacker tried to force victim into unwanted sexual act: DC police

Authorities in the District are looking for an attacker they say tried to force a victim to engage in an unwanted sexual act.

Police say it happened Thursday, June 15 around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 Block of Clydesdale Place in the northwest.

Investigators say the attacker also assaulted and threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.

Officials posted an image of the suspect on Twitter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.