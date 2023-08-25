Expand / Collapse search

ATM in Hyattsville 7-11 burglarized

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a commercial armed robbery of an ATM inside a 7-11 in Hyattsville

Officers arrived to the 2000 block of East-West Highway around 2:09 a.m. for a reported commercial armed robbery. 

According to the store manager, two suspects barged into the store with guns and quickly disconnected surveillance wires and other systems. The suspects proceeded to remove money from the ATM and then fled the scene. 

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. 