Astronaut's helmet forgotten at TSA airport checkpoint

August 15, 2024
BALTIMORE - An astronaut’s helmet that was left behind at an airport security checkpoint is waiting to be claimed at the lost and found office, officials say.

The space gear was recently forgotten by a traveler at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Astronaut’s helmet forgotten at TSA airport checkpoint (Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson / @TSA_Northeast)

It was collected and is being safely held, Farbstein said. She posted a photo of the helmet online asking for any information about the forgetful astronaut who misplaced it "before they blasted off."

Farbstein’s X account if full of strange items confiscated by TSA agents at airport checkpoints across the U.S. Recently, an old lawnmower blade was discovered in a carry-on bag at a Pennsylvania airport and a stun gun disguised as an iPhone was taken at a checkpoint at Reagan National Airport.