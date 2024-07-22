Assault spurs Potomac resident to form neighborhood crime prevention group

A Potomac man has started a neighborhood initiative aimed at keeping neighbors aware and vigilant of crime trends.

Sony George of Potomac is the founder of "Secure Potomac," which is preparing for its first community meeting on Aug. 1.

George has lived in his neighborhood by Persimmon Tree Road for 14 years and has never experienced any major problems, he said. This changed during the early morning hours of June 23, when he and two other friends were waiting for a Lyft outside of George’s home.

When they spotted a car near the driveway, they thought it was the ride for their friend.

"My friend goes in, notices the plates are different and as he gets closer to the car, the window pops off, and he asks if it’s Lyft. They say it’s Lyft. There were three people, so that flagged some suspicion. So, he said, ‘Hey, let me go back. I have to talk to my buddies’ and he comes back to the home," he said.

George said eventually three men got out of the car and began assaulting him and his friends.

"They beat up my friends and asked us to lie down on the ground. From that point on, they took all of our valuables; watch, wallet, everything else," he said. "Lyft guy arrived after six or seven minutes and with the confusion of the Lyft, I was able to get out of there, get in my house and call police."

Montgomery County police confirmed the incident to FOX 5 and said as of Monday, they were still investigating.

George said the incident prompted him to start the "Secure Potomac" campaign.

There are signs across various lawns urging people to get involved.

The mission of the group includes advocating for strategies to deter crime, enhance law enforcement, utilize technology to monitor and protect neighborhoods, and overall community awareness.

"Our kids are growing up. Having a safe and secure place is one of the basic necessities of a society and the right of every citizen. As a citizen, I wanted to help. I wanted to bring awareness to the community. I also wanted some policy changes," he said. "Until something like this happened, people take these things for granted. It was a wake-up call for me when it happened in our neighborhood, which we consider one of the most secure neighborhoods in the area. If it can happen to our neighborhood, it can happen to any neighborhood."

Sony George started "Secure Potomac" after he and his friends were assaulted and robbed in his quiet Potomac neighborhood.

George said since the initiative’s launch, more neighbors have voiced their concerns about crime.

Another neighbor who did not wish to be identified publicly said her home was the subject of a break-in in July, where the suspect or suspects used a ladder to gain access to the second floor.

A video shared with FOX 5 shows a suspect throwing items on the ground and jumping from the second floor for a quick escape.

Montgomery County police confirmed detectives believe the case to be a part of a theft trend in the area, which remains under investigation.

The meeting on Aug. 1 will be at the Potomac Public Library at 7:30 p.m.