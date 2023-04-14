Assault rifle confiscated from pickup truck by police before reaching US Capitol grounds

U.S. Capitol Police say they confiscated an assault rifle from a pickup truck before it reached the U.S. Capitol grounds in D.C. Friday.

Police say a screening team spotted the gun, which was partially wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of a Ford pick-up truck Friday just after 5 a.m.

They say the rifle, with an extended magazine, was confiscated at an off-site delivery facility where delivery vehicles are inspected before they get to the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Officials say there is no evidence that shows the driver, identified as 57-year-old Michael J. Donohue of Maryland, was targeting Congress or the Capitol complex.

"Still, this serves as yet another reminder that all weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds," said USCP Chief Tom Manger. "I thank our entire team at the off-site screening facility from stopping this gun before it came anywhere near the U.S. Capitol Complex."

Donohue is facing charges for possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and unlawful activity.

USCP officials say they confiscated roughly 40 guns last year that were on or near U.S. Capitol grounds. Officials say even legally registered weapons are not allowed on Capitol grounds.