Assault prompts police response in Bethesda; suspect In custody: police

Authorities say a domestic-related assault has drawn a police response in Montgomery County.

Officers say they responded to a home in the 6500 block of Greentree Road in Bethesda around 11:50 p.m. Sunday where they attempted to serve a warrant.

A large police response remains on the scene early Monday morning. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard is at the scene say he can hear police attempt to speak with someone in the home. It is unclear if anyone inside the home was injured.

In a tweet, officials say there is no threat to the community.