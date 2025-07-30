Assateague Island drowning victim identified as Virginia teen
ASSATEAGUE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE - Officials have identified the teen who drowned while swimming at Assateague Island National Seashore on July 24 as 18-year-old Cresencio Lucas Chavez Velasquez of Parksley, Virginia.
Teen dies swimming
Velasquez was swimming near the southern end of the Chincoteague Beach parking lot around 4:15 p.m. when a relative alerted lifeguards that two swimmers were struggling offshore.
Rescuers pulled Velasquez from the water unconscious and unresponsive. CPR was performed, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second swimmer survived.
Officials urge caution
Park officials urge visitors to stay close to shore and remain aware of wind and currents, which can carry swimmers long distances quickly.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Assateague Island National Seashore (U.S. National Park Service).