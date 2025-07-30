Assateague Island drowning victim identified as Virginia teen

The Brief Virginia teen drowned at Assateague July 24. CPR failed; second swimmer survived. Officials warn about currents and distance.



Officials have identified the teen who drowned while swimming at Assateague Island National Seashore on July 24 as 18-year-old Cresencio Lucas Chavez Velasquez of Parksley, Virginia.

Teen dies swimming

Velasquez was swimming near the southern end of the Chincoteague Beach parking lot around 4:15 p.m. when a relative alerted lifeguards that two swimmers were struggling offshore.

Rescuers pulled Velasquez from the water unconscious and unresponsive. CPR was performed, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second swimmer survived.

Officials urge caution

Park officials urge visitors to stay close to shore and remain aware of wind and currents, which can carry swimmers long distances quickly.

