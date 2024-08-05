Dunbar High School grad killed in shooting outside King Street Oyster Bar

The family of a recent D.C. high school graduate is mourning after he was one of two people killed in a quadruple shooting in Northeast early Saturday morning.

The family of 18-year-old Terrell Osbourne Jr. is grieving and demanding justice. Terrell's family told FOX 5 that he and some friends were at a birthday party at a nearby apartment building on M Street Northeast. They stepped outside near the King Street Oyster Bar when the tragedy occurred.

According to police, the suspect opened fire from a 2019 white Honda Accord around 1 a.m. on Saturday, killing Terrell.

His aunt said he had graduated from Dunbar High School just a couple of months ago and had aspired to become a D.C. firefighter.

The shooter also hit three other people before driving off. Antonio Williams, 33, died at the scene, while a woman and another man are expected to recover from their injuries.

Terrell's aunt urged anyone with information to contact D.C. police. In a phone interview, she said, "Call D.C. police if you have any information."

D.C. police have closed King Street Oyster Bar, citing that the open patio contributed to the gathering that led to the gun violence.

The bar was ordered to close for 96 hours, starting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 3.

The owners of King Street Oyster Bar have yet to respond to the closure order.