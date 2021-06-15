Ashli Babbitt's husband demands identity of Capitol officer who shot her be released: 'Nobody is telling us'

The husband of Ashli Babbitt , the woman who was fatally shot during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot , publicly pleaded with officials to release the identity of the Capitol Police officer responsible for her death during an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

In April, the Justice Department announced it would not seek charges against the officer who shot Babbitt --a 14-year Air Force veteran from San Diego, Calif.. as she tried to climb through a broken window of a door that led to the Speaker’s Lobby outside of the House chamber. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from her wounds.

WOMAN SHOT, KILLED AFTER PRO-TRUMP PROTESTERS CHARGED US CAPITOL IDENTIFIED

The DOJ said the Metropolitan Police Department had "conducted a thorough investigation" of the incident but revealed no further information to her family.

Ashli Babbitt

Babbitt's husband, Aaron, told Tucker Carlson on Monday that he still does not know the identity of his wife's shooter. Babbitt is suing the Metropolitan Police Department for refusing to identify the officer.

USCP OFFICER INVOLVED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF ASHLI BABBITT WON'T FACE CHARGES, DOJ SAYS

"Somebody in D.C. knows, I think a lot of people know, but nobody is telling us. And the silence is deafening," an emotional Babbitt told Carlson." I never expected to lose my wife to political violence," he added.

Babbitt said the media's characterization of his wife "sickens" him.

"There has never been a person Ashli ran across in her daily life that didn't love her and wouldn't remember her in some way, shape or form for the rest of her life," he said. "But this is the game. This is the social media craziness that people just run with a theory and just take off with it. You know, it is up to us and the ones that love her and people like you for not giving up on it. So I appreciate that, Tucker."

ASHLI BABBITT'S FAMILY PLANNING TO FILE $10 MILLION LAWSUIT AGAINST CAPITOL POLICE, OFFICER WHO SHOT HER

Babbitt's attorney told Carlson that he believes the Capitol Hill police officer who shot Babbitt is the same officer who made headlines in 2019 for leaving his loaded handgun in a public men's room inside the Capitol building.

"So if it turns out that she was shot for reasons -- again, they still have not explained to us by a Capitol police officer who left a loaded handgun in a public men's room and kept his job somehow, do you think that is why they are hiding the truth?" Carlson asked.

NO CHARGES ADVISED FOR CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER WHO FATALLY SHOT ASHLI BABBITT DURING RIOT: REPORT

"I think one of the reasons they are hiding his identity they don't have a good reason for this shooting," Babbitt's attorney responded. "I think if Ashli Babbitt had been brandishing a firearm and she was shot here the officer would be identified by now and pinning a medal on him. So I don't think we have an explanation for the shooting and why they have not identified [the officer responsible.]"

In its April release, the DOJ said "officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.

Advertisement

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com