Ashburn woman dies days after fire sparked by unattended candle

A woman who was critically injured in a fire on Keane Court in Ashburn on Friday has succumbed to her injuries, according to Loudoun County fire officials.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 injured – including 1 firefighter – in Ashburn blaze

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Nylsa Clark.

In addition, investigators determined that an unattended candle ignited the fire.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

The fire broke out in the home in Ashburn’s Farmwell Hunt community around 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Crews from Loudoun County and other communities responded to the fire – and the report of a person trapped inside.

READ MORE: Ashburn Youth Football former president charged with stealing from league

When they arrived, rescue personnel were able find Clark quickly, and provide her with life support equipment.

Several other people were evaluated – and one other occupant and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The home had working fire alarms, and several residents were able to escape and call for help.

