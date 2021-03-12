3 injured – including 1 firefighter – in Ashburn blaze

Three people are injured – including at least one firefighter – after a fire in Ashburn Friday morning.

They say one of the people who was injured is listed in critical condition, another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the firefighter's injuries were not serious.

Fire and emergency crews responded to the scene on Keane Court around 4:39 a.m.

Officials have not indicated what may have ignited the fire.



