Art and activism collide in Corey Ramon Gibson’s DC gallery debut 'All Is Won'

article

Local artist Corey Ramon Gibson is making waves in the art world with his first gallery exhibit in Washington, D.C., titled "All Is Won."

Raised in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood, Gibson’s artistic journey started early, but his passion fully reignited during his college years.

"My first memory of creating art was in the fourth grade," Gibson recalled. "I entered a citywide poster contest about recycling, and I was one of the finalists. That’s when people started seeing potential in me."

However, it wasn’t until his time at Prince George’s Community College that his art truly began to flourish.

At PGCC, Gibson rediscovered his artistic side after years of being disconnected from his craft.

"They let us pick extra classes, and I chose art," he said. "I ended up drawing a picture of Bob Marley, and it was crazy because I hadn’t drawn in years. My professor told me I had a gift and hoped I’d never stop using it. That was the spark that got me back into it fully."

From that moment, Gibson, 32, dedicated himself to refining his skills.

"I always knew I wanted to be an artist, so I worked at places like the National Gallery of Art to stay close to art, to be around Da Vinci and Monet," he said.

Entirely self-taught, Gibson took an unconventional approach to learning.

"I watched one YouTube video on how to paint and quickly decided to follow my own path," he said.

This instinctive method of creation has become his signature style, allowing him to produce work that resonates deeply with audiences.

One of the standout pieces in his exhibit is titled "The School to Prison Pipeline," a painting rooted in personal experience.

"It was an emotional response to something that happened to my brother," Gipson explained. "The system tried to mark him for life, and I painted this piece as a way to express that injustice. I used kids from ‘The Wire’ to soften the blow and add a pop culture reference."

"All is Won" tackles complex social issues, often blending popular culture with heavy subjects like Black liberation, imperialism, and historical truths. His artwork aims to balance these weighty themes with universal appeal.

"Africa vs. World Imperialism" oil painting on display at Gibson's "All is Won" exhibit in Georgetown.

"I want my work to be accessible," Gipson said. "For instance, my painting ‘Africa vs. World Imperialism’ shows two figures boxing, but it’s really a commentary on Africa’s struggle against imperialism."

Another one of Gibson's oil paintings depicts Abubakari II, a West African ruler who embarked on transatlantic voyages centuries before Columbus.

Gibson believes that such stories offer insight into why people of African descent might feel an innate connection to certain places, emphasizing how these ancestral voyages contribute to modern identities.

He also shared how his painting titled "Liberation" centers on Muammar Gaddafi and Marcus Garvey. While Gaddafi is often depicted negatively, Gibson focuses on his support for global liberation movements, such as the National Liberation Front, the Nation of Islam, the Black Panther Party, and other anti-imperial organizations. Gibson seeks to show Gaddafi's positive impact, especially on the Black liberation struggle, acknowledging his complex legacy and the influence he had on figures like Fred Hampton and Huey P. Newton.

When asked about the inspiration behind the gallery’s title, "All Is Won," Gibson shared his broader vision.

"The show is about making the impossible possible and winning together," he said. "I love playing with words, and ‘All Is Won’ speaks to unity. It’s like ants working together to carry something heavy — everyone moving as one."

For Gibson, growing up in D.C. played a significant role in shaping his worldview and his art. "Living in D.C. was a privilege," he said. "I had access to the Smithsonian, private galleries, and so many different cultures. That exposure really helped me become more open and receptive."

1223 Potomac Gallery curator Justin "Yaddiya" Johnson alongside the artist Corey Ramon Gibson.

Art and activism collide at 1223 Potomac Gallery in Georgetown, where the D.C. artist Gibson’s large-scale works are on display.

Curated by Justin "Yaddiya" Johnson, a musician, activist, and restaurateur, the exhibit brings a fresh perspective on socio-economic issues, blending history with cultural commentary.

Johnson, 37, manages the gallery through a partnership with the building's owner. He says the space itself is a key part of the artistic experience.

"Once I saw this space and got access to it, the first thing I thought was to show Corey’s work. The architecture of the space, everything about it is very artistic," Johnson said. "It’s like a perfect marriage."

Gibson’s bold paintings — often spanning entire walls — add to the impact of his pieces. Johnson believes the size of the work enhances its ability to captivate visitors.

"His work is powerful. You know, it’s not like you go to a gallery and see five small frames across a wall. His paintings touch you because they’re personal, large, and the social commentary behind them is real," Johnson explained. "He’s expressing socio-economic situations and things going on in the world today. I felt like his work aligned with my purpose and the work I’ve done in advocacy and activism."

Johnson, a Washington native, says the themes in Gibson’s work resonate deeply with the city’s Black community, especially considering D.C.’s proximity to the federal government.

"We’re Black people in D.C. We’re the first people that these systems and programs impact, and we’re right in the backyard of the federal government," he said. "Being from here, just having that upbringing, being able to express ourselves in this form, it’s important."

Having made his mark in several fields, Johnson says his experiences as a musician, activist, and entrepreneur shape his approach to curating art spaces.

"Artists might be great at what they do, but they don’t know how to take the next step. They don’t know how to monetize themselves or amplify their work," Johnson said. "I’ve been in those shoes, so I feel like my mindset is going to keep taking us around the world. Nothing is impossible."

Though the 1223 Potomac Gallery is promoted as a pop-up, Johnson sees potential for a longer-term operation. Johnson and Gibson are both committed to educating visitors and creating a comfortable, engaging experience.

"When you come in here, it’s different. It’s not like a traditional gallery where you’re whispering and feeling uncomfortable. People come in here, feel comfortable, and leave having learned something," Johnson said. "We want to create a whole new breed of collectors and bridge the gap between people like us who are doing this and people who want to modernize the fine art game."

With All Is Won, Gibson hopes to foster a deeper connection within the local community.

"This show is about unity," he said. "If we work together and take pride in our culture, we can create something beautiful. There’s enough room for all of us at the table."

The exhibit will be open during D.C.'s "Art All Night," beginning Friday, Sept. 27. It runs through the end of the month, offering a powerful display of Gibson’s unique ability to blend personal experience, social commentary, and artistic vision.