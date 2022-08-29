Artemis I countdown underway as NASA prepares moon rocket for first flight

Nearly 50 years after the last mission to the moon, NASA is once again counting down to a lunar launch. The Artemis I mission, an uncrewed test flight, is scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center later this morning.

The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m., but delays are starting to pile up and a lot of things have to go right for the historic mission to get underway.

First, the weather has to cooperate. It’s been a stormy few days in Florida – a bolt of lightning even struck Launch Pad 39B’s lightning diversion system on Saturday, though the rocket was not damaged. Nearby lightning also delayed the start of fueling by an hour as showers swept onshore early this morning.

Forecasters expect an 80-percent chance of good weather when today’s launch window opens, but an increasing chance of rain lowers that chance to 60 percent by mid-morning.

NASA's SLS rocket stands ready for the Artemis I mission late Sunday night, August 28. (FOX photo)

Even if the weather is good, mission managers still face a lot of challenges dealing with a brand-new rocket. Launch pad fueling tests earlier this year ran into several problems as engineers refined their countdown and launch procedures.

A minor liquid hydrogen fuel leak forced NASA to stop filling the large orange fuel tank about five hours before the scheduled launch. Engineers ultimately pressed ahead with fueling while monitoring the leak; it was not immediately clear what impact the delay would have on the rest of the countdown.

"The team will more closely evaluate the T-0 as we get closer to terminal count," NASA launch commentator Derrol Nail offered – NASA-speak for, "We'll figure out the new launch time later."

Longtime shuttle program manager and launch director Wayne Hale, now retired, gave 50-50 odds that the mission will blast off on its initial attempt.

"It’s the first launch of a new complex rocket and there are likely still bugs to be worked out," he offered via Twitter.

NASA says the Artemis I mission plan is ambitious. It’s the first test of the giant Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket the agency has even built. It will launch the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a six-week mission around the moon – a dry run for a flight with astronauts still two years away.

"We’re going to stress it and test it. We’re going make it do things that we would never do with a crew on it in order to try to make it as safe as possible," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

What is the SLS rocket?

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

NASA’s new rocket reworks elements of the space shuttle program, like the orange fuel tank and the pencil-like rocket boosters, into an expendable rocket that rivals the Apollo-era Saturn V.

In sheer scale, the SLS rocket nearly lives up to the Saturn V legacy. This "Block 1" initial SLS version clocks in at 322 feet high – taller than the Statue of Liberty but not as tall as the 363-foot Saturn V. Later versions of the SLS could cap out at 365 feet, though, eclipsing the famed moon rocket.

Where the SLS does top the Saturn V is launch thrust. With the help of two upgraded solid rocket boosters, the SLS will be 15% more powerful than the Saturn V, generating 8.8 million pounds of thrust at launch.

RELATED: These recycled space shuttle parts are now powering Artemis I to space

Artemis I mission plan

The Moon is seen rising behind NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop a mobile launcher as it rolls out to Launch Complex 39B for the first time, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Flori Expand

All that power is needed to send the Orion capsule on a trajectory toward the moon. Capable of carrying up to six astronauts, Orion is larger than the Apollo capsules. But it’s only been tested once – a short mission to Earth orbit back in 2014.

On this mission, a European-built service module will help push the capsule into a distant lunar orbit. The capsule will loop around the moon before returning to Earth and reentering the atmosphere at 25,000 – a true trial by fire for the craft’s heat shield.

RELATED: Artemis-I launch: Key milestones to track before liftoff

If all goes well, Artemis II will send a crew on the same mission in 2024, with a potential lunar landing the following year. Right now, the agency has a deal with SpaceX to use the company’s Starship rocket as a lunar lander on that flight.

NASA has committed to sending the first woman and the first person of color to the moon as part of the Artemis program.

RELATED: Snoopy returning to space as ‘zero-G indicator’ on Artemis I flight

Before any of that can happen, of course, this mission has to get underway. Should there be a weather delay or another technical issue, NASA has two more backup opportunities penciled in over the next week: Friday at 12:48 p.m. and the following Monday at 5:12 p.m.

The window for both attempts is two hours.

RELATED: Artemis I’s LEGO astronauts: On a mission to inspire

Launch crowds

No crew-rated spacecraft has launched for the moon since Apollo 17 back in December of 1972. The historic nature of the mission, combined with the allure of NASA’s most powerful rocket ever, is expected to draw 100,000 tourists to the beaches, bridges, and roads around Kennedy Space Center.

Campers were already lining the coastal causeways as early as Saturday, and local officials warned tourists to be prepared to spend several hours sitting in traffic.

"It’s important to see history, I want to be as close to it as we can," one tourist told FOX 35. "It's interesting to be here for the beginning of it and say yes I was here that day and got to see that happen and will remember this for the rest of my life."