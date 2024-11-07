Arrest made in shooting that left 2 men dead, toddler injured in Southeast DC

An arrest has been made in a Southeast D.C. shooting that left two men dead and a toddler injured in July of this year.

D.C. police held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the arrest of 25-year-old Andre Greene. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The arrest stems from a deadly quadruple shooting that took place on July 18. According to police, officers responded to the intersection of 22nd and Alabama Ave., SE, just before 11:30 a.m. on July 18.

When they arrived, police found three men and a two-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. Police immediately began to treat the victims.

Two of the men were pronounced dead a short time later. The third man and the little girl were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Following an initial investigation, police determined that at least three suspects jumped out of a white sedan at the intersection of 22nd Street and Savannah Terrace, SE, and began firing at the three male victims with what police believe were rifles.

The two-year-old was unfortunately caught in the gunfire as she was walking with her daycare group, just moments after stepping outside of the building with her teachers and classmates. Thankfully, no other children were injured.

Greene was taken into custody in Southeast D.C. without incident Thursday morning. Police say Greene is not the only suspect in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Two cars were also recovered in connection to the investigation but police say as there are outstanding suspects, they are not releasing any additional information at this time.