Arrest made in Montgomery Village murder; suspect charged

article

An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting that shook the Montgomery Village community on Monday morning.

Oliver Alexis Perez Fierro, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder and one count of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. Perez Fierro was taken into custody about 30 minutes after the shooting once detectives identified him as a possible suspect and the alleged shooter.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police obtained a search warrant for Perez Fierro’s home, where they found evidence linking him to the crime.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. in broad daylight at the Thomas Choice Apartment complex on Club House Road. Officers who responded to the scene found the 21-year-old victim’s body in a wooded area near the buildings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez Fierro is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.