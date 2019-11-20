Arrest made in fatal shooting of DC rapper

article

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an aspiring D.C. rapper who went by the name "Slim Tristan."

Tristan Sellers, 32, was shot and killed on Monday at a recording studio in the 14000 block of Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police detectives say an investigation revealed that an altercation happened at the DMV Studios located at the address above. During the altercation, Sellers was fatally shot.

On Wednesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Cinquan Louis Blakney, of Southeast D.C., at an apartment in the 8000 block of Greenbelt Station Parkway in Greenbelt, Md.

Blakney has been charged with murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is currently being held in Maryland. A court date is pending.

