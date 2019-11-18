DC rapper shot, killed at Woodbridge recording studio

The family of a local rising rapper has identified him as the victim in a deadly shooting outside of a Woodbridge recording studio.

Shortly after Prince William County police identified the victim as 32-year-old Tristan Sellers, his family confirmed that he is the D.C. rapper known as Slim Tristan.

Investigators say Sellers was in an altercation outside of DMV Studios when he was shot.

Sellers was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot when police arrived.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road in the Woodbridge area.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000.

