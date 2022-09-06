Arrest made in 51-year-old cold case involving Montgomery County law enforcement

article

An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall was shot at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in Rockville on Saturday, Oct. 23, 1971.

Witnesses entered the Manor Country Club on the listed date around 10:40 p.m. and reported that there was a man lying face down in the south east parking lot with trauma to his head. Police and Fire Rescue responded and discovered Captain Hall suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Captain Hall was transported to an area hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Oct. 26, 1971.

Investigators believe that Captain Hall interrupted a residential burglary in progress, and for 51 years, his murder had gone unsolved.

On Sept. 1, 2022, detectives arrested the person they say is responsible for Captain Hall’s murder.

Chief Marcus Jones and detectives from the Montgomery County Police Cold Case Unit, along with Captain Hall’s children, will hold a press conference on Wednesday regarding the closure of this decades-old case, and share how the suspect was identified, located and apprehended. Watch the press conference live on FOX5DC.com.