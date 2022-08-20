DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast.

Officers responded to the scene there and found a woman unconscious in a wooded area.

Police say the victim's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, who later ruled that the woman was strangled to death.

Investigators later identified the victim as Debra McManus, 39, of Southeast, D.C.

On Thursday, August 18, MPD members said they arrested William Ransford, 58, of Southeast, D.C. in connection with the case.

Police say he is charged with second degree murder.